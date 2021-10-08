JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.80. 14,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,334,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

