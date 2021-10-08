Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.27

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 6594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $592.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.