Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 7.2%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.69. 221,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,384,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

