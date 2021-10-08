Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24. 6,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $606.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Select Energy Services by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.