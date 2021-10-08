Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.77 million, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

