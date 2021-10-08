Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Drops By 21.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.75.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

