Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 3.88.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,655 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

