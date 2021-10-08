Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.80 Million Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 387,636 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.46% of CoreCivic worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXW shares. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

