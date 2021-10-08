Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $35.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

