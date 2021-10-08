Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.52% of Tivity Health worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $12,581,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVTY. Truist cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

