Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $14,783,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $28,606,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

