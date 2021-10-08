Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 11,480 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 201.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 123.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $314.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

