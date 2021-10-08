Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.