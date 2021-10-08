Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.90).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $431.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

