Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $104.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.