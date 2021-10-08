CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after purchasing an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

