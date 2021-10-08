ironSource (NYSE:IS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.78.

NYSE:IS opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

