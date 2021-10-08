FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of FGEN opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $957.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.