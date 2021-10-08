Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$57.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear to an action list buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL opened at C$45.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$26.82 and a 12 month high of C$50.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.