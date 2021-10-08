General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $105.51 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.