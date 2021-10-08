Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

