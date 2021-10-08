JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,322,224 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,322,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,371,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,140,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

