Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

