Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,770 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

