JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 645,018 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 645,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $63,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $412,455,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $138.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.