The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 59.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,649 shares of company stock valued at $75,552,042. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

