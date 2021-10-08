Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.60.

MS stock opened at $98.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $264,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

