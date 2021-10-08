Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.