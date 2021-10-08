Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $323.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gartner have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised full year 2021 guidance. The company offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Consistency in share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.18. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

