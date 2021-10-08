Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Dynatrace worth $68,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 47.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.40, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

