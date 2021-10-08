Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,877.43.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,846.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,885.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,619.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

