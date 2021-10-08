Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $208,608.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

