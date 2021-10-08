Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

