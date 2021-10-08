Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $9.70 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $844,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 189,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

