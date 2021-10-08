Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.62.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $97.34 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.