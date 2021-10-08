Simplex Trading LLC Has $435,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,933 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

