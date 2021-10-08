JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $70,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IWN stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

