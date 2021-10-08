JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $27,701,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 197.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,381,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 916,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.