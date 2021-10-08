Blair William & Co. IL Has $793,000 Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $88.42 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

