Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.18 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

