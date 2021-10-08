Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.67. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

