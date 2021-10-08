JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $76.32 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 873,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $26,217,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $56.83 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

