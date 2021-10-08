Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.41. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.