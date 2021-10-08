Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,557,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.