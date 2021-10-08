Piper Sandler Comments on Trupanion, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trupanion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $83.50 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.