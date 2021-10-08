Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 37,520 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.59. News Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

