Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,858 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $11,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

