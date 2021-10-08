Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 3% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.89. 77,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,153,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $188,719,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

