Bradley Louis Radoff Buys 8,183 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $60,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.16. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

