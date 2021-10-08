iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 135,805 shares.The stock last traded at $255.46 and had previously closed at $257.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

